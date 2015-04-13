The New Age of Oil: Climate Impact and Policy Responses

Oil is changing. The oils themselves, how they are extracted and processed, and the products into which they are made are shifting in substantial ways. These changes raise important questions: What are the characteristics and properties of these oils? How do they compare with one another in terms of their climate impacts?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Stanford University, and the University of Calgary have developed the first-of-its-kind Oil-Climate Index, modeling these complex interactions by measuring the lifecycle of greenhouse gas emissions across the entire value chain of 30 global oils. This data will shape how consumers, investors, industries, NGOs, and policymakers approach current and future oil production, refining, and consumption. The index is an invaluable resource to the European Union as it deliberates over its own strategy for transport fuels within the post-2020 energy and climate framework.

Carnegie Europe hosted a special event to mark the European launch of the Oil-Climate Index, featuring a conversation with Carnegie’s Deborah Gordon and David Livingston. Jan Cienski, energy and security editor at POLITICO Europe, moderated.

Jan Cienski

Jan Cienski is the energy and security editor at POLITICO Europe.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program.

David Livingston

David Livingston is an associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program.