Ukraine Unrest: Unraveling Post–Cold War Order?

Mon. June 1st, 2015
Brussels

The current conflict in Ukraine has spawned the most serious crisis between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. It has undermined European security, raised questions about NATO’s future, and put an end to one of the most ambitious projects of U.S. foreign policy—building a partnership with Russia. It has even undermined EU and U.S. diplomatic efforts on issues from terrorism to nuclear proliferation.

In the absence of direct negotiations, each side is betting that political and economic pressure will force the other to blink first. Caught in this dangerous standoff, the West cannot afford to lose sight of the importance of stable relations with Russia.

In Conflict in Ukraine: The Unwinding of the Post–Cold War Order, authors Rajan Menon and Eugene Rumer put this conflict in a historical perspective by examining the evolution of the crisis and assessing its implications both for Ukraine and for Russia’s relations with the West.

Carnegie Europe hosted a debate with the book’s authors and panelist Ulrich Speck, visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe. Carnegie’s Judy Dempsey moderated.

Judy Dempsey

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Dempsey is a nonresident senior fellow at Carnegie Europe

Rajan Menon

Former Nonresident Scholar, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rajan Menon was a nonresident scholar in the Russia and Eurasia Program and director of the Grand Strategy Program at Defense Priorities.

Eugene Rumer

Director and Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Rumer, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia at the U.S. National Intelligence Council, is a senior fellow and the director of Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

Ulrich Speck

Former Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Europe

Speck was a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the European Union’s foreign policy and Europe’s strategic role in a changing global environment.