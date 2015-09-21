event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Political Stability in North Africa: Economic and Social Challenges and Prospects

Mon. September 21st, 2015
Rabat, Morocco

Almost five years after the outbreak of the Arab Spring, countries across North Africa are experiencing different phases of political change. In Tunisia, a troubled democratic transitional process continues, in Egypt, the military has returned to power, while Morocco witnesses a series of gradual constitutional reforms. But despite these differences, many common denominators link these countries together, such as youth unemployment, economic development, corruption, and the need for serious reform. 

The Carnegie Middle East Center hosted a discussion in Rabat, Morocco, to examine the socioeconomic situation in Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. Amr Adly, Idriss Azami Al Idrissi, and Ridha Saidi assessed these countries’ abilities to manage social upheaval and economic challenges in light of growing inequalities. Carnegie’s Hamza Meddeb moderated.

Political ReformEconomyNorth AfricaEgyptMoroccoTunisiaMaghreb
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Amr Adly

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Adly is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research centers on political economy, development studies, and economic sociology of the Middle East, with a focus on Egypt.

Idriss Azami Al Idrissi

Hamza Meddeb

Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Hamza Meddeb is a research fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he co-leads the Political Economy Program

Ridha Saidi