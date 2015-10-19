The U.S.-South Korea Summit Scorecard and Future Alliance

Registration
On October 16, U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will hold a summit in Washington to discuss a range of issues including North Korea, economics and trade, and regional security. The summit comes just days after the seventieth anniversary of the North Korean Workers’ Party and amid speculation that Pyongyang might test a long-range missile or even a nuclear device to commemorate its milestone year.
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an assessment of the U.S.-South Korea summit, its accomplishments, shortcomings, and policy implications, and a discussion on how the allies can further deepen and expand the alliance in the twenty-first century and beyond.
This event was in association with the Northeast Asia Policy Group.
Agenda
2:00 to 2:05 p.m.
Welcome and Opening Remarks
- George Perkovich, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
2:05 to 3:20 p.m.
Session 1: The U.S.-South Korea Summit Scorecard
- Katharine Moon, Brookings Institution
- Yang Chang-seok, Kaesong Industrial District Foundation
- Bruce Klingner, Heritage Foundation
- Troy Stangarone, Korea Economic Institute of America
- Moderator: Duyeon Kim, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
3:20 to 4:30 p.m.
Session 2: The Twenty-first Century U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Beyond
- Kim Won-kyong, Samsung Electronics North America
- Park Jin-ho, ROK National Assembly
- Leif-Eric Easley, Ewha University and Asan Institute for Policy Studies
- Moderator: Katy Oh Hassig, Institute for Defense Analysis
4:30 to 6:00 p.m.
Cocktail reception
Speakers
Katharine H.S. Moon
Katharine H.S. Moon is the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
Yang Chang-seok
Yang Chang-seok is the auditor for the Kaesong Industrial District Foundation and former deputy minister for South-North Dialogue at the South Korean Unification Ministry.
Bruce Klingner
Bruce Klingner is senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation.
Kim Won-kyong
Kim Won-kyong is executive vice president of Samsung Electronics North America.
Troy Stangarone
Troy Stangarone is senior director of congressional affairs and trade at the Korea Economic Institute of America.
Leif-Eric Easley
Leif-Eric Easley is assistant professor at Ewha University and a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
Park Jin-ho
Park Jin-ho is chief of staff to the South Korean ruling Saenuri Party’s Secretary General Hwang Jin-ha.
Duyeon Kim
Duyeon Kim is a nonresident associate based in Seoul at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Katy Oh Hassig
Katy Oh Hassig is a senior staff member at the Institute for Defense Analysis.
George Perkovich
George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace