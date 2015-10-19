The U.S.-South Korea Summit Scorecard and Future Alliance

On October 16, U.S. President Barack Obama and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will hold a summit in Washington to discuss a range of issues including North Korea, economics and trade, and regional security. The summit comes just days after the seventieth anniversary of the North Korean Workers’ Party and amid speculation that Pyongyang might test a long-range missile or even a nuclear device to commemorate its milestone year.

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted an assessment of the U.S.-South Korea summit, its accomplishments, shortcomings, and policy implications, and a discussion on how the allies can further deepen and expand the alliance in the twenty-first century and beyond.

This event was in association with the Northeast Asia Policy Group.

Agenda

Welcome and Opening Remarks

George Perkovich, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Session 1: The U.S.-South Korea Summit Scorecard

Katharine Moon, Brookings Institution

Yang Chang-seok, Kaesong Industrial District Foundation

Bruce Klingner, Heritage Foundation

Troy Stangarone, Korea Economic Institute of America

Moderator: Duyeon Kim, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Session 2: The Twenty-first Century U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Beyond

Kim Won-kyong, Samsung Electronics North America

Park Jin-ho, ROK National Assembly

Leif-Eric Easley, Ewha University and Asan Institute for Policy Studies

Moderator: Katy Oh Hassig, Institute for Defense Analysis

Speakers

Katharine H.S. Moon

Katharine H.S. Moon is the SK-Korea Foundation Chair in Korea Studies and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Yang Chang-seok

Yang Chang-seok is the auditor for the Kaesong Industrial District Foundation and former deputy minister for South-North Dialogue at the South Korean Unification Ministry.

Bruce Klingner

Bruce Klingner is senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation.

Kim Won-kyong

Kim Won-kyong is executive vice president of Samsung Electronics North America.

Troy Stangarone

Troy Stangarone is senior director of congressional affairs and trade at the Korea Economic Institute of America.

Leif-Eric Easley

Leif-Eric Easley is assistant professor at Ewha University and a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Park Jin-ho

Park Jin-ho is chief of staff to the South Korean ruling Saenuri Party’s Secretary General Hwang Jin-ha.

Duyeon Kim

Duyeon Kim is a nonresident associate based in Seoul at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Katy Oh Hassig

Katy Oh Hassig is a senior staff member at the Institute for Defense Analysis.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace