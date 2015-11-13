U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz on the COP21 Climate Conference

Carnegie hosted an on-the-record armchair conversation with U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz and the Atlantic’s Washington Editor at Large Steve Clemons. With only a few weeks remaining until the world community gathers in Paris for COP21, the global climate negotiations, the conversation focused on the current state of low-carbon technologies and how these energy solutions will allow ambitious commitments to reduce carbon pollution.

Secretary Moniz presented a major update on the state of clean energy technologies in the United States and the Department of Energy’s role in advancing research and development for innovative energy technologies. He also discussed a new report “Revolution…Now: The Future Arrives for Five Clean Energy Technologies–2015 Update.” This was the Secretary’s last public event before departing to chair the International Energy Agency’s Ministerial in Paris, which will serve as a ground-setting lead-up to COP21.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Ernest Moniz

Ernest Moniz is the United States secretary of energy, serving under U.S. President Barack Obama since May 2013.

Steve Clemons

Steve Clemons is Washington editor at large for the Atlantic.