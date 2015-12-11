The International Energy Agency forecasts that oil will remain the world’s largest energy source for the next several decades, even as action on climate change ramps up in multiple jurisdictions. Although a growing number of companies are engaging on climate change issues to an unprecedented degree, the scope and shape of the oil sector’s participation in decarbonization efforts in the century ahead are highly uncertain. What roles will regulation, innovation, and competition play in the oil sector in the years ahead?

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and Bloomberg Intelligence co-hosted an event to discuss the future of oil and climate change in the twenty-first century. This event was held in conjunction with the COP21 climate conference. The event took place in Salle 10 of the “Climate Generations” area at the COP21 facilities in Le Bourget. Directions detailing how to arrive at the conference are outlined in an official COP21 FAQ here.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

Rob Barnett

Rob Barnett is a senior energy policy analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. He specializes in energy sector economics, environmental policy and strategy, and Washington's impact on the energy sector.

David Livingston

David Livingston is an associate in Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where his research focuses on innovation, markets, and risk.

Paul Bunje

Paul Bunje is a principal, and senior scientist of energy and environment at XPRIZE Foundation. He leads works focused on driving innovation to solve environmental grand challenges.

Joule Bergerson

Joule Bergerson is an assistant professor at the University of Calgary. Her primary research interests are systems-level analysis for policy and decision making of energy system investment and management.