Stable Nuclear Relations Between Beijing, New Delhi, and Washington

Nuclear arms are a cornerstone of the security landscape of the Indo-Pacific region. China is modernizing its arsenal to ensure that its second-strike deterrent capability remains credible, but these efforts have raised security concerns in New Delhi.

A landmark 2008 nuclear cooperation agreement between India and the United States, meanwhile, has allowed India to access foreign nuclear materials and technology and thus build a more advanced nuclear program and produce more fissile materials—a development that Beijing has watched carefully. The complex nuclear dimension of security interactions between the three countries warrant timely conversations about how stable, constructive ties can be maintained.

Carnegie–Tsinghua’s Tong Zhao moderated a discussion with Chinese and Indian scholars about how these countries’ nuclear policies affect regional stability and how these policies can be coordinated to ensure that the security needs of all three countries are met.

Discussion Highlights

Nuclear Arms and Strategic Trust: Panelists asserted that stable nuclear relations between countries are premised on whether they have stable diplomatic relations more broadly. Some speakers stressed that the level of trust and cooperation between a given nuclear power and its nuclear-armed peers reveals more about nuclear relations between the two countries than the size or quality of either one’s arsenal. To illustrate this point, they pointed out that the United States often worries about Russia’s nuclear arsenal, but has no reservations about those held by U.S. allies like the United Kingdom or France.



Chintamani Mahapatra

Chintamani Mahapatra is the chairman of the Canada, U.S., and Latin American Studies Department at the School of International Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is an associate at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy who specializes in nuclear and strategic security issues.

Mao Yue

Mao Yue is the deputy director of the South Asia Research Center at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and deputy chief editor of the South Asian Studies journal.

Han Hua

Han Hua is an associate professor at Peking University and director of the Center for Arms Control and Disarmament in the university’s School of International Studies.

Lin Minwang

Lin Minwang is an associate professor at China Foreign Affairs University’s Institute of International Relations. He is an expert on foreign policy analysis and Sino-Indian relations.