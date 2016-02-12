Arab Voices on the Challenges of the New Middle East

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a review of its first Arab Experts Survey.

The results of the survey, conducted in English and Arabic, represent the views of more than one hundred accomplished political thinkers representing almost every Arab country and answer broad questions around terrorism and extremism, civil war and foreign intervention, sectarianism, corruption, and governance. The survey is part of Carnegie’s Arab World Horizons project, an effort to examine the social, political, and economic forces shaping the Arab world.

Marwan Muasher, Perry Cammack, and Shibley Telhami discussed the findings of the survey, and Joyce Karam moderated. Join the conversation on Twitter with #ArabWorldHorizons.

Marwan Muasher

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Perry Cammack

Perry Cammack is an associate in Carnegie's Middle East Program.

Shibley Telhami

Shibley Telhami is the Anwar Sadat Professor for peace and development at the University of Maryland.

Joyce Karam

Joyce Karam is Washington bureau chief for Al-Hayat.