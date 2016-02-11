event
Yemen: Five Years of Revolution, One Year of War

Thu. February 11th, 2016
Beirut, Lebanon

Five years after the start of the popular protest movement that overthrew Ali Abdullah Saleh’s regime, Yemen is deeply embroiled in a civil war. This civil war has escalated into a regional proxy war, with a Saudi-led military campaign seeking to oust the Houthis from power.

The Carnegie Middle East Center brought together a public panel of experts and Yemeni scholars to discuss the current situation in Yemen. Carnegie’s Maha Yahya moderated.

This panel also featured the launch of the International Crisis Group’s latest report on Yemen, which analyzes the domestic and regional drivers of conflict in Yemen’s civil war and offers policy prescriptions for reducing violence and charting a way back to a Yemeni political process.

April Longley Alley

April Longley Alley is a senior Arabian peninsula analyst for the International Crisis Group.

Farea Al-Muslimi

Farea Al-Muslimi is a visiting scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center.

Mustapha Noman

Mustapha Noman is the former deputy foreign minister of Yemen.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut.

