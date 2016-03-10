The United Kingdom and the Asia-Pacific Region

The U.S. rebalance to the Asia-Pacific is well-known but the United States is far from the only country turning toward the region. A rising China and increasing regional economic opportunities provide strong incentives for countries looking to engage. Stephen Lillie, Asia-Pacific Director of the UK Foreign & Commonwealth Office, will argue that the UK is deeply interested in the whole of the region, beyond a single country and beyond just commerce.

Lillie discussed the UK’s all of Asia policy as well as prospects for collaboration with the United States and Europe in Asia. Carnegie’s Michael Swaine moderated.

Stephen Lillie

Stephen Lillie is Asia-Pacific director of the United Kingdom’s Foreign & Commonwealth Office. He previously served as British ambassador to the Philippines.

Michael D. Swaine

Michael D. Swaine is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.