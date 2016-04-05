event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Political, Military, and Socioeconomic Dynamics in Syria Today

Tue. April 5th, 2016
Beirut, Lebanon

The fragile Syrian peace talks in Geneva are slowly moving forward. Following Russia’s unexpected military withdrawal from Syria, the international community is waiting impatiently to see what will happen next in the now five-year-old conflict. Inside Syria today, a dizzying array of regime and opposition groups are battling for military and political control of the country, spreading political destabilization and sending waves of refugees to countries around the region and into Europe. While the humanitarian crisis rages, growing sectarian rifts and the war economy complicate the difficult situation even more.

The Carnegie Middle East Center brought together two panels made up of experts and scholars to discuss the future of Syria. The first panel discussed the political and military dynamics inside Syria today and was moderated by Yezid Sayigh. The second panel, moderated by Maha Yahya, examined the socioeconomic context of the ongoing crisis. 

Agenda

Panel I | Political and Military Dynamics in Syria

Speakers:
Malik Abdehresearcher and the writer for the blog Syria in Transition
Kheder Khaddournonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center

Moderator:
Yezid Sayighsenior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center

Panel II | The Social and Economic Context

Speakers:
Assaad Al-Achiexecutive director of the Syrian civil society organization Baytna Syria
Rabie Nasrresearcher at the Syrian Center for Policy Research
Jihad Yazigi, editor in chief of the Syria Report

Moderator:
Maha Yahya senior associate and acting director of the Carnegie Middle East Center

Malik Abdeh

Malik Abdeh is a researcher and the writer for the blog Syria in Transition.

Assaad Al Achi

Al-Achi is the executive director of Baytna Syria.

Kheder Khaddour

Nonresident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Kheder Khaddour is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut. His research centers on civil military relations and local identities in the Levant, with a focus on Syria.

Rabie Nasr

Rabie Nasr is a researcher at the Syrian Center for Policy Research.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.

Jihad Yazigi

Yazigi is founder and editor of the Syria Report and a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.