Political, Military, and Socioeconomic Dynamics in Syria Today

The fragile Syrian peace talks in Geneva are slowly moving forward. Following Russia’s unexpected military withdrawal from Syria, the international community is waiting impatiently to see what will happen next in the now five-year-old conflict. Inside Syria today, a dizzying array of regime and opposition groups are battling for military and political control of the country, spreading political destabilization and sending waves of refugees to countries around the region and into Europe. While the humanitarian crisis rages, growing sectarian rifts and the war economy complicate the difficult situation even more.

The Carnegie Middle East Center brought together two panels made up of experts and scholars to discuss the future of Syria. The first panel discussed the political and military dynamics inside Syria today and was moderated by Yezid Sayigh. The second panel, moderated by Maha Yahya, examined the socioeconomic context of the ongoing crisis.

Agenda

Panel I | Political and Military Dynamics in Syria

Speakers:

Malik Abdeh, researcher and the writer for the blog Syria in Transition

Kheder Khaddour, nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center

Moderator:

Yezid Sayigh, senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center

Panel II | The Social and Economic Context

Speakers:

Assaad Al-Achi, executive director of the Syrian civil society organization Baytna Syria

Rabie Nasr, researcher at the Syrian Center for Policy Research

Jihad Yazigi, editor in chief of the Syria Report

Moderator:

Maha Yahya, senior associate and acting director of the Carnegie Middle East Center

Participants

Malik Abdeh

Malik Abdeh is a researcher and the writer for the blog Syria in Transition.

Assaad Al-Achi

Assaad Al-Achi is the executive director of the Syrian civil society organization Baytna Syria.t

Kheder Khaddour

Kheder Khaddour is a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center; where his research focuses on issues of identity and society in Syria.

Rabie Nasr

Rabie Nasr is a researcher at the Syrian Center for Policy Research.

Yezid Sayigh

Yezid Sayigh is a senior associate at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his work focuses on the Syrian crisis and security issues in Arab transitions.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is a senior associate and acting director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of Arab uprisings.

Jihad Yazigi

Jihad Yazigi is the editor in chief of the Syria Report.