Kheder Khaddour is a nonresident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, which he joined in 2014. His research focuses on tribal structures in the Levant, civil-military relations in Syria, and the role of borders in shaping local and national identities across the Middle East.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Khaddour was a visiting scholar at the University of Chicago. He has also conducted extensive independent research for the Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung and worked as a freelance journalist for Reuters in Beirut, covering major developments in Syria between 2011 and 2013.