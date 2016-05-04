Iranian Civil Society: Past, Present, and Future

In a neighborhood engulfed in turmoil, Iran has enjoyed relative political stability of late. But have the rifts between state and society been reconciled? Has Iranian civil society resigned itself to incremental change within the confines of the Islamic Republic? How has the role of women in Iranian civil society evolved? Who are the most important change agents in Iranian society and what are their ambitions and motivations?

Carnegie hosted an in-depth conversation on Iranian civil society, the role of women, and the future of Iran’s reform movement.

Masih Alinejad

Masih Alinejad is an Iranian journalist and founder of the My Stealthy Freedom movement.

Nina Ansary

Nina Ansary is a historian and author of Jewels of Allah: The Untold Story of Women in Iran.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate in the Carnegie Middle East Program.

Laura Secor

Laura Secor is the author of Children of Paradise: The Struggle for the Soul of Iran. Her work has appeared in the New Yorker, the New York Times Magazine, Foreign Affairs, and other publications.