event

Online Q&A on the Refugee and Migrant Crisis

Mon. September 5th, 2016
Virtual

The number of people who are refugees, internally displaced, or seeking asylum has reached record highs across the globe. Just last year, more than a million people—most displaced by conflict in the Middle East and North Africa—streamed into Europe to seek asylum. Several thousand died trying. Overall, 2015 witnessed the highest levels of forced displacement on record since World War II according to the International Organization for Migration. 

On the margins of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, two high-level meetings will be convened to develop a blueprint for a better international response to current and future large movements of people. On September 19, the UN will host a Summit for Refugees and Migrants, followed by a Leaders’ Summit on the Global Refugee Crisis hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama on September 20. 

On Monday, September 5, ahead of these important gatherings—Carnegie Europe’s senior associate Pierre Vimont, visiting scholar Stefan Lehne, and visiting scholar Marc Pierini joined Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, to participate in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ that discussed the drivers of this global crisis, the international response, and what the summits may achieve. 

This online Q&A was part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the Reddit AMA.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states. Follow him on Twitter @StefanLehne

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings. Follow her on Twitter @mahamyahya.

SecurityEUGlobal GovernanceForeign PolicyMigrationMiddle EastEastern EuropeWestern EuropeEuropeIran
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.

Pierre Vimont

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.