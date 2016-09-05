Online Q&A on the Refugee and Migrant Crisis

The number of people who are refugees, internally displaced, or seeking asylum has reached record highs across the globe. Just last year, more than a million people—most displaced by conflict in the Middle East and North Africa—streamed into Europe to seek asylum. Several thousand died trying. Overall, 2015 witnessed the highest levels of forced displacement on record since World War II according to the International Organization for Migration.

On the margins of this year’s United Nations General Assembly, two high-level meetings will be convened to develop a blueprint for a better international response to current and future large movements of people. On September 19, the UN will host a Summit for Refugees and Migrants, followed by a Leaders’ Summit on the Global Refugee Crisis hosted by U.S. President Barack Obama on September 20.

On Monday, September 5, ahead of these important gatherings—Carnegie Europe’s senior associate Pierre Vimont, visiting scholar Stefan Lehne, and visiting scholar Marc Pierini joined Maha Yahya, director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, to participate in a Reddit ‘Ask Me Anything’ that discussed the drivers of this global crisis, the international response, and what the summits may achieve.

This online Q&A was part of a series of AMAs done with the help of the Geopolitics Subreddit.

Click here to read the Reddit AMA.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior associate at Carnegie Europe. His research focuses on the European Neighborhood Policy, transatlantic relations, and French foreign policy.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states. Follow him on Twitter @StefanLehne.

Marc Pierini

Marc Pierini is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective. Follow him on Twitter @MarcPierini1.

Maha Yahya

Maha Yahya is director of the Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings. Follow her on Twitter @mahamyahya.