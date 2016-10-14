event

Not War, Not Peace?: Motivating Pakistan to Prevent Cross-Border Terrorism

Fri. October 14th, 2016
Washington, DC

India confronts an exceptionally difficult national security problem: how to motivate Pakistan to prevent cross-border terrorism. Last month’s attack on the Indian Army base at Uri and India’s response, highlight the complexity of this challenge. George Perkovich and Toby Dalton discussed their new book, Not War, Not Peace?, which provides a timely assessment of the options available to India to deter and respond to cross-border terrorism.

A light lunch was served. Copies of Not War, Not Peace? were available for purchase. 

Buy the Book

SecurityForeign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaPakistan
event speakers

William J. Burns

President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Toby Dalton

Senior Fellow and Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Toby Dalton is a senior fellow and co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.

Aparna Pande

Aparna Pande is director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute, Washington D.C. Her major field of interest is South Asia with a special focus on India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, foreign and security policy.

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Robin Raphel

Robin Raphel served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for South Asia before becoming the ambassador to Tunisia.