Not War, Not Peace?: Motivating Pakistan to Prevent Cross-Border Terrorism

India confronts an exceptionally difficult national security problem: how to motivate Pakistan to prevent cross-border terrorism. Last month’s attack on the Indian Army base at Uri and India’s response, highlight the complexity of this challenge. George Perkovich and Toby Dalton discussed their new book, Not War, Not Peace?, which provides a timely assessment of the options available to India to deter and respond to cross-border terrorism.

A light lunch was served. Copies of Not War, Not Peace? were available for purchase.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.

Aparna Pande

Aparna Pande is the director of the Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia at the Hudson Institute.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and on South Asian security.

Robin Raphel

Robin Raphel served as U.S. assistant secretary of state for South Asia before becoming the ambassador to Tunisia.