Understanding Chinese Nuclear Thinking

Fri. October 28th, 2016
Washington, DC

Chinese nuclear experts think about nuclear weapons very differently from their U.S. counterparts. They use different terminology and contrasting security paradigms to discuss and make decisions on nuclear policy. How can Washington and Beijing promote an effective dialogue and shared understanding despite their disparate approaches? 

In their latest report, Li Bin and Tong Zhao present their findings on the topic. Their analysis will be followed by a moderated conversation.

Gregory Kulacki

Gregory Kulacki is the China project manager at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Sha Zukang

Sha Zukang is the former Chinese ambassador on disarmament and the former UN under secretary general for economic and social affairs.

Yao Yunzhu

Yao Yunzhu, recently retired PLA major general, is director of the Center on China-America Defense Relations at the Academy of Military Science.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is an associate in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior associate of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

