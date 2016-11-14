event

A Conversation With UN Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson

Mon. November 14th, 2016
Washington, DC

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conversation with UN Deputy Secretary General Jan Eliasson on the future of the United Nations and multilateralism in a changing global landscape. As he prepares to step down from a forty year long career in diplomacy and the UN, DSG Eliasson reflected on the challenges facing the international community and the opportunities for global cooperation. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced and moderated the conversation.

Jan Eliasson

Jan Eliasson is deputy secretary general of the United Nations.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Global Governance
Jan Eliasson