The election of Donald J. Trump as president of the United States could bring about a radical change in U.S. foreign policy in every region of the world. The uncertainties of the Trump presidency call for a probing, long-term strategy for strengthening stability in Asia.

As the Western Pacific is experiencing a fundamental and potentially destabilizing military and economic power transition driven primarily by China’s economic and military rise and a corresponding relative decline in American power, efforts by the United States or China to secure future predominance will prove futile and dangerous, given a host of security, economic, and diplomatic factors. Instead, creating a stable de facto balance of power is necessary and feasible for both countries.

Michael Swaine discussed the conclusions and recommendations of his new report Creating a Stable Asia: An Agenda for a U.S.-China Balance of Power in the context of the next U.S. administration. Ashley J. Tellis offered comments.



Michael D. Swaine

Michael D. Swaine is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.