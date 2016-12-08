event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

An Unravelling Global Order: Prospects for 2017

Thu. December 8th, 2016
Phoenicia InterContinental Hotel

As 2016 draws to a close, prospects for the year ahead seem uncertain. The Arab world remains mired in both political and economic conflict and instability. The election of Donald Trump in the United States and the rising wave of populism across the Europe—where many elections are scheduled in 2017—are sure to impact Western policies toward the region. 

In light of these momentous global shifts, the Carnegie Middle East Center held its conference on An Unravelling Global Order: Prospects for 2017. The event provided an outlook into 2017 and focused on what Carnegie scholars believe will be the most important and pressing issues facing the Middle East and North Africa region. The conference brought together scholars from Carnegie’s offices in Beijing, Brussels, Moscow, and Washington to provide cross-cutting perspectives on the issues of the region. 

PROGRAM

9:30 – 10:00 AM    |    Welcome 

10:00 – 11:15 AM    |    Panel: Populism on Steroids: Trump and Europe
Marc Pierini, Senior Associate, Carnegie Europe
Perry Cammack, Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
David Gardner, international affairs editor at the Financial Times
Moderator: Michael Young, Senior Editor, Carnegie Middle East Center 

11:45 – 1:00 PM    |    Panel: Russia, Turkey and Iran 
Dmitri Trenin, Director, Carnegie Moscow Center
Karim Sadjadpour, Senior Associate, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Sinan Ülgen, Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Europe
Moderator: Joseph Bahout, Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2:00 – 3:00 PM   |   Fireside Chat: Rising Asia
Paul Haenle, Director, Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy
Sanjay Singh, Former Ambassador of India to Iran
Interlocutor: Mohanad Hage Ali, Director of Communications, Carnegie Middle East Center

3:30 – 4:45 PM     |     Panel: Globalization in reverse: Oil and a New Economic Order
Aasim M. Husain, Deputy Director, Middle East and Central Asia, International Monetary Fund
Carole Nakhle, Nonresident Scholar, Carnegie Middle East Center
Moderator:  Yezid Sayigh, Senior Associate, Carnegie Middle East Center


5:15 – 6:15 PM     |    Fireside Chat: Regional Tipping Points
Marwan Muasher, Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Interlocutor: Maha Yahya, Director and Senior Associate, Carnegie Middle East Center

Political ReformMiddle EastNorth AfricaEgyptGulfLevantMaghreb
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Joseph Bahout

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Joseph Bahout was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. His research focuses on political developments in Lebanon and Syria, regional spillover from the Syrian crisis, and identity politics across the region.

Perry Cammack

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Perry Cammack was a nonresident fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on long-term regional trends and their implications for American foreign policy.

Paul Haenle

Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair, Carnegie China

Paul Haenle held the Maurice R. Greenberg Director’s Chair at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and is a visiting senior research fellow at the East Asian Institute, National University of Singapore. He served as the White House China director on the National Security Council staffs of former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

David Gardner

Aasim Husain

Deputy director in the Middle East and Central Asia Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Marwan Muasher

Vice President for Studies

Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.

Carole Nakhle

Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Nakhle was a nonresident scholar at Carnegie Middle East Center, specializing in international petroleum contracts and fiscal regimes for the oil and gas industry, world oil and gas market developments, energy policy, and oil and gas revenue management.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Yezid Sayigh

Senior Fellow, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yezid Sayigh is a senior fellow at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where he leads the program on Civil-Military Relations in Arab States (CMRAS). His work focuses on the comparative political and economic roles of Arab armed forces, the impact of war on states and societies, the politics of postconflict reconstruction and security sector transformation in Arab transitions, and authoritarian resurgence.

Sanjay Singh

Former ambassador of India to Iran.

Dmitri Trenin

Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.