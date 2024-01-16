



Carole Nakhle is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Carole Nakhle was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center. An energy economist based in London, she specializes in international petroleum contracts and fiscal regimes for the oil and gas industry, world oil and gas market developments, energy policy, and oil and gas revenue management.

Nakhle is director of Crystol Energy. She also acts as an external expert for the fiscal affairs department at the International Monetary Fund, a consultant for the World Bank, and economic adviser for the Commonwealth Secretariat. She is also associate lecturer in energy economics at the University of Surrey and a research fellow at the Lebanese Centre for Policy Studies. She is a regular contributor to Geopolitical Information Service. Nakhle is the director of nonprofit organization Access for Women in Energy and is program adviser to the Washington-based International Tax and Investment Centre.

Between 2009 and 2011, Nakhle worked with Statoil as industry analyst, and later as external institutions manager with Eni. From 2005 to 2008, she served as senior research fellow in energy economics at the University of Surrey and acted as special parliamentary adviser on energy issues and Middle Eastern affairs in the UK House of Lords, a role she resumed for one year in 2012.

Nakhle has published two books—Petroleum Taxation: Sharing the Wealth (Francis & Taylor, 2008) and Out of the Energy Labyrinth (I.B. Tauris, 2007), which she co-authored with Lord David Howell, former minister of state in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. In addition, Nakhle has been published in various newspapers and articles, including Oil, Gas and Energy Law (OGEL) and World Review. Nakhle also acts as expert reviewer to leading international peer-reviewed journals and publishers.



