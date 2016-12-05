Online Q&A on the Climate Impacts of Diverse Oils

The global oil market is becoming increasingly complex. Compared to just a decade ago, oils have gone from being relatively homogenous to increasingly divergent in terms of their composition, production techniques, and associated emissions. Understanding which oils are more carbon intensive than others has become a challenging yet important endeavor for investors and regulatory agencies.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace—in conjunction with Stanford University and the University of Calgary—developed a first-of-its-kind Oil-Climate Index (OCI) to compare the carbon emissions of various oils. Recently, the team behind the OCI expanded the project to include 75 more oils from around the globe representing 25% of current global production.

On Monday, December 5, OCI team held an "Ask Me Anything (AMA)" on Reddit about the methodology and results of Phase II of the Oil-Climate Index, the global implications of the research, and future prospects for the OCI. Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program Director Deborah Gordon, Stanford University’s Adam Brandt and Jonathan Koomey, and University of Calgary’s Joule Bergerson participated. This online Q&A was done with the help of the Science Subreddit.

Click here to read the AMA.

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

Adam Brandt

Adam Brandt is an assistant professor at Stanford University. He is interested in reducing the environmental impacts of energy systems.

Joule Bergerson

Joule Bergerson is an assistant professor at the University of Calgary. Her primary research interests are systems-level analysis for policy and decision making of energy system investment and management.

Jonathan Koomey

Jonathan Koomey is a lecturer in earth systems at the School of Earth Sciences, Stanford University.