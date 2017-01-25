Libya Beyond ISIS: Prospects for Unity and Stability

Despite a successful campaign this summer against the self-proclaimed Islamic State in Sirte, a war-weary Libya is still wracked by mounting internal divisions, and its United Nations-backed unity government remains fragile. Jonathan Winer, who served as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for Libya, reflected on his tenure in a tumultuous period, Libya’s prospects for the future, and what the next U.S. administration and the international community can do to help.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Jonathan Winer

Jonathan Winer served as the U.S. State Department’s special envoy for Libya and senior adviser for Mojahedin-e Khalq resettlement from September 2013 to January 20, 2017.