Mexico’s Energy Reforms: New Frontiers in Regulatory Transparency

Mexico’s National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) has faced myriad challenges and opportunities since its first open licensing rounds in 2015. What can an independent regulatory agency achieve in a country that just opened its petroleum industry to private investments? The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) hosted a discussion with experts on global resource transparency. CNH’s Juan Carlos Zepeda delivered a keynote address, and Carnegie’s Deborah Gordon moderated the discussion.

Daniel Kaufmann

Daniel Kaufmann is the president and CEO of the Natural Resource Governance Institute.

Mary Warlick

Mary Warlick is the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Energy Resources at the U.S. Department of State.

Juan Carlos Zepeda

Juan Carlos Zepeda is the president commissioner of Mexico's National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH).

Deborah Gordon

Deborah Gordon is the director of the Energy and Climate program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.