Brave New Cyberworld

Jigsaw and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a discussion to explore diplomacy in the digital age—the threat environment, the policy imperatives, and the role of the private sector.

State-sponsored cyber attacks have crippled critical infrastructure, manipulated elections, and ushered in a new age of high-stakes espionage. The threat are multiplying and outpacing the policy response. The need for new doctrines and concepts could not be more urgent. That will require both the private and public sector, especially when it comes to the use of active cyber defense by the private sector. This event drew on the expertise of distinguished policy, legal, and technical experts to help clarify the contours of the strategic landscape and the specific challenge of active cyber defense by the private sector.

Agenda

9:00 a.m.

Registration and Breakfast

9:30 to 9:35 a.m.

Opening Remarks

William J. Burns

9:35 to 10:30 a.m.

Mapping the Threats and Policy Options

Michael Chertoff, Jane Holl Lute, Christopher Painter

Moderator: David E. Sanger

10:30 to 11:25 a.m.

The Private Sector and Active Cyber Defense

Stewart A. Baker, Shane Huntley, George Perkovich

Moderator: Massimo Calabresi

11:25 to 11:35 a.m.

Closing Remarks

Jared Cohen

Speakers

Introduction and Closing Remarks

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Jared Cohen is CEO of Jigsaw and adviser to the executive chairman of Alphabet, Inc. He previously served as a member of the U.S. secretary of state's policy planning staff and as an adviser to Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton.

Mapping the Threats and Policy Options

Michael Chertoff is the cofounder and executive chairman of the Chertoff Group. He previously served as U.S. secretary of homeland security.

Jane Holl Lute is director of the Center for Internet Security. She previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of homeland security.

Christopher Painter is coordinator for cyber issues at the U.S. Department of State.

David E. Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.

The Private Sector and Active Cyber Defense

Stewart A. Baker is a partner in the Washington office of Steptoe & Johnson, LLP. He previously served at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Massimo Calabresi is a senior correspondent for TIME magazine.

Shane Huntley leads Google's Threat Analysis Group countering cyber threats to Google and its users. Previously, he was a technical director working in cybersecurity issues at the Australian Ministry of Defense.

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.