President Trump and India’s New Imperatives

As Carnegie India completes its first year in New Delhi, Carnegie India hosted a reflection on the extraordinary turbulence in the international system today and the policy challenges that it presents for India. Many dominant assumptions in Delhi about economic globalization, movement of goods and people across borders, multilateral institutions, and great power politics are now in question amidst the political discontinuity in Washington and several other key capitals marked by the election of Donald Trump as the president of the United States last November. Leading this reflection were William J. Burns, Ashley J. Tellis, Sanjaya Baru, Indrani Bagchi, and C. Raja Mohan.

The United States and the International Order: Participants noted that there is a remarkable discontinuity in the way that the U.S. leadership looks at its role in the rest of the world. The internationalist strain of thought, dominant in the United States for the last two decades, is now being challenged. President Trump, a discussant suggested, is an example of a nationalist viewpoint and therefore is skeptical about the intrinsic value of the international order. Further, the discussant added, irrespective of how long President Trump serves in office, the phenomenon and ideology that he represents will not fade away. The participant argued that since Trump is a nationalist who has inherited an international order, he will need to negotiate between the United States and the international system, between the administration and U.S. society, and within the administration itself.

Speakers said that, given the current period of uncertainty in international affairs, India must to take certain actions to protect its own interests. These include: Other speakers, however, contended that in the face of current uncertainty India must not turn inwards and abandon the liberal international order. Speakers noted that it is very likely that a liberal internationalist will come back to power in the United States, and that India must be in a position to take advantage of that situation when it comes to pass.

This event summary was prepared by R. Shashank Reddy, a research assistant at Carnegie India.

Indrani Bagchi

Indrani Bagchi is senior diplomatic editor with the Times of India.

Sanjaya Baru

Sanjaya Baru is the director for Geoeconomics and Strategy, International Institute of Strategic Studies, London, and honorary senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research. From May 2004 until August 2008, Dr. Baru was the official spokesman and media adviser for the prime minister of India.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

C. Raja Mohan

C. Raja Mohan is director of Carnegie India. A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace specializing in international security, defense, and Asian strategic issues.

Shivnath Thukral

Shivnath Thukral is managing director of Carnegie India.