Corruption: The Operating System

Corruption has sparked headline-grabbing protests around the world, and galvanized voters across the political spectrum in the United States.

Presenting insights from her new report, When Corruption is the Operating System: The Case of Honduras, Carnegie’s Sarah Chayes explored how corruption animates sophisticated and successful transnational networks—resulting in violence, environmental devastation, and popular indignation.

Fordham University Associate Professor of Law and former New York gubernatorial candidate Zephyr Teachout explained how the United States may fit into a sobering picture of international kleptocracy. WAMU’s Armando Trull moderated. His evocative reporting on Central America’s refugee crisis surfaced many of the painful situations that result, in part, from the corrupt practices that were discussed.

Sarah Chayes

Sarah Chayes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy and Rule of Law Program.

Zephyr Teachout

Zephyr Teachout is an associate professor of law at Fordham University.

Armando Trull

Armando Trull is the reporter for race and ethnicity at WAMU.