China's Vision for a New Eurasian Order

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has become the organizing foreign policy concept of the Xi Jinping era. The twenty-first-century version of the Silk Road will take shape around a vast network of transportation, energy, and telecommunication infrastructure, linking Europe and Africa to Asia and accompanied by strengthened monetary cooperation and increased people-to-people exchanges.

Carnegie presented a discussion of a new book by NBR's Nadège Rolland entitled China's Eurasian Century? Political and Strategic Implications of the Belt and Road Initiative. She examines the drivers and goals of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and argues that the initiative reflects Beijing’s desire to shape Eurasia according to its own worldview and unique characteristics. Rolland presented her findings, and Ely Ratner and Daniel S. Markey provided comments. Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis moderated.

Daniel S. Markey

Daniel S. Markey is senior research professor at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and the academic director for the Global Policy Program.

Ely Ratner

Ely Ratner is the Maurice R. Greenberg senior fellow in China studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. His work focuses on U.S.-China relations, regional security in East Asia, and U.S. national security policy.

Nadège Rolland

Nadège Rolland is senior fellow for political and security affairs at NBR, where she directs new projects that bring in European perspectives and interests, including in the area of “new trilateralism.” Rolland is a China specialist, with two decades of service within the French government working on China policy issues.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.