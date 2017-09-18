A Conversation With UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted the launch of the Morton and Sheppie Abramowitz Lecture featuring UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein. Carnegie President William J. Burns joined the high commissioner for a conversation on the global state of human rights.

This event is named after former Carnegie President Morton Abramowitz and his wife Sheppie, two renowned leaders in the world of humanitarian diplomacy. The series highlights a prominent thinker and doer in the humanitarian and human rights space to talk about how global action should evolve to keep pace with a rapidly changing international landscape.

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein

Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein is the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. He previously served as president of the UN Security Council, Jordan’s ambassador to the United States, and Jordan’s permanent representative to the UN.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state