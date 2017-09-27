Cinema, Culture, and Policy: Swades and the Diaspora

Diaspora Policy in the Future: Along with the economic and policy factors, participants also highlighted how many students and professionals abroad were attracted by the opportunity to effect change on a much larger scale in India than in their host nations. Going forward, they said, India would continue to benefit from its ties with overseas Indians if domestic economic stability and growth endures, challenges to doing business in India are removed, and flexible partnerships between Indian and foreign institutions are developed to allow for the free flow of skilled workers.

​​This event summary was prepared by Moumita Mukherjee, an intern at Carnegie India.