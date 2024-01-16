



Constantino Xavier is no longer with Carnegie India.

Constantino Xavier ws a fellow at Carnegie India, based in New Delhi. His research focus is on India’s foreign policy, with emphasis on relations with its neighboring countries and South Asian regional security.

Previously, he worked at the Brookings Institution, in Washington DC, as a media correspondent in South Asia, and as an adviser to the Embassy of Portugal in New Delhi during the presidency of the European Union. He contributed to the Oxford Handbook of Indian Foreign Policy (2015) and his comments on South Asian strategic affairs have been published in Foreign Policy, the National Interest, and various academic journals and media outlets.

He held fellowships at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, and his research was funded by awards from the United States Fulbright program and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

He holds a Ph.D. in South Asian studies from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies.



