Civic Research Network Meets in Prague

In October 2017, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the Prague Civil Society Center co-organized a workshop of the Carnegie Civic Research Network hosted by the Forum 2000 Foundation in Prague, Czech Republic. The workshop convened network members together with researchers and activists from Russia, the Caucasus, and Central Asia. Discussants examined new forms of civic activism in post-Soviet space and drew out lessons for civil society support. Workshop participants took stock of recent protests across the region and globally, and drew out lessons for what has worked and what has not worked in these mobilizations. Participants also examined what civil society can do to adjust quickly to rapid and dramatic deterioration in civil society freedoms, and looked at new community-level civic initiatives emerging on political and non-political issues and assessed their broader potential for activism. Network members examined policy implications of these discussions for civil society support, with the aim of identifying how international civil society support can best reflect the changing nature of civic activism in the region.

