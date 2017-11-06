India and the UK in a Changing Maritime Environment

Carnegie India, in partnership with the Global Britain Fund, hosted a maritime workshop between experts from India and the United Kingdom. Participants discussed strengthening maritime collaboration between India and the UK.

Discussion Highlights

Emerging Challenges at Sea: Participants highlighted the changing global environment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) with growing multipolarity and strategic competition. Participants noted the importance of strengthening the India-UK relationship in the post-Brexit era. They stated that India and the UK should explore deeper collaboration on connectivity and infrastructure projects, including engagements in science and technology. Participants also discussed new ports and other strategic infrastructure projects undertaken by China in the IOR. While some participants welcomed and hoped to increase cooperation with China in order to maintain a stable maritime environment, others noted that these projects have added an element of uncertainty in the IOR.

This event summary was prepared by Rhea Menon, an intern at Carnegie India.