Book Launch: Understanding Cyber Conflict

Confrontation in cyber space is increasingly alarming. To come to grips with cyber power and its implications, people naturally turn to historical analogies. In Understanding Cyber Conflict, published by Georgetown University Press, leading scholars and former officials explore how fourteen analogies to earlier weapons, wars, and defense strategies could inform or misinform our understanding of cyber conflict.

We invite you to the launch of the book, beginning with a conversation between Michael Morell and Ariel (Eli) Levite. Co-editor George Perkovich will then moderate a discussion with chapter authors David Sanger, Emily O. Goldman, and Ariel (Eli) Levite. For a free download of the book, made possible by support from the Hewlett Foundation, visit CarnegieEndowment.org/UnderstandingCyberConflict. Copies of the book will be available for purchase at the event.

Michael Morell

Michael Morell is a senior counselor at Beacon Global Strategies. He previously served as deputy director and acting director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Emily O. Goldman

Emily O. Goldman is the director of the U.S. Cyber Command / National Security Agency Combined Action Group.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Ariel (Eli) Levite is a nonresident senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Prior to joining the Carnegie Endowment in 2008, Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Technology and International Affairs Program, the Nuclear Policy Program, and the South Asia Program.

David Sanger

David Sanger is the national security correspondent for the New York Times and a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs.