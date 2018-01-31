Launch of the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the World Justice Project (WJP) as we host the launch of the ninth edition of the WJP Rule of Law Index. The Rule of Law Index is the world’s leading source for original, independent data on the rule of law, measuring how the rule of law is experienced and perceived by the public across the globe.

This year, the Index includes the United States. The launch will be followed by a discussion with Philippine investigative journalist John Nery, Venezuelan exiled Mayor David Smolansky, on how to realize the aims of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, justice, and strong institutions across developed and developing countries. Jodi Vittori of Transparency International will moderate the discussion.

Speakers

John Nery

John Nery is an investigative journalist and editor at the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

David Smolansky

David Smolansky is a politician, journalist, and exiled mayor in Venezuela.

Jodi Vittori

Jodi Vittori works with Transparency International and previously worked at Global Witness.

Moderator

Rachel Kleinfeld

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.