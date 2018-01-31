event

Launch of the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index

Wed. January 31st, 2018
Washington, DC

Join the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the World Justice Project (WJP) as we host the launch of the ninth edition of the WJP Rule of Law Index. The Rule of Law Index is the world’s leading source for original, independent data on the rule of law, measuring how the rule of law is experienced and perceived by the public across the globe.

This year, the Index includes the United States. The launch will be followed by a discussion with Philippine investigative journalist John Nery, Venezuelan exiled Mayor David Smolansky, on how to realize the aims of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peace, justice, and strong institutions across developed and developing countries. Jodi Vittori of Transparency International will moderate the discussion.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Democracy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
John Nery

John Nery is an editor and columnist at the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

David Smolansky

David Smolansky is a politician, journalist, and exiled mayor in Venezuela.

Rachel Kleinfeld

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Rachel Kleinfeld is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, where she focuses on issues of rule of law, security, and governance in democracies experiencing polarization, violence, and other governance problems.

Jodi Vittori

Former Nonresident Scholar, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Jodi Vittori was a nonresident scholar in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. She is an expert on the linkages of corruption, state fragility, illicit finance, and U.S. national security.