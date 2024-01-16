Jodi Vittori was a nonresident scholar in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. She is an expert on the linkages of corruption, state fragility, illicit finance, and U.S. national security. She is a professor of practice and co-chair of the Global Politics and Security program at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. She is an associate fellow with RUSI’s Centre for Finance and Security. Before joining the Georgetown University faculty, she was the U.S. Research and Policy Manager for Transparency International’s Defense and Security Program and a senior policy advisor for Global Witness. Jodi also served in the U.S. Air Force; her overseas service included Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and she was assigned to NATO’s only counter-corruption task force. She was an assistant professor and military faculty at the U.S. Air Force Academy and the National Defense University. She is also a founder and co-moderator of the Anti-Corruption Advocacy Network, which facilitates information exchange on corruption-related issues among over 1,000 participating individuals and organizations worldwide. She is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and received her PhD in International Studies from the University of Denver.