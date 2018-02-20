The Rise and Risks of Cyber Mercenaries

Cyberspace has become the new battleground for geopolitics. States are now entrepreneurial in their sponsorship, deployment, and exploitation of hackers as proxies to project power. But these modern-day mercenaries have the potential to unleash significant harm undermining global security, stability, and human rights.

In his new book, Cyber Mercenaries: The State, Hackers, and Power, Tim Maurer examines these state-hacker relationships and the important questions they raise about the control, authority, and use of offensive cyber capabilities. Drawing on case studies in the United States, Iran, Syria, Russia, and China, the book establishes a framework to better understand and manage the impact and risks of cyber proxies on global politics.

Carnegie Europe was pleased to host a public event to mark the Brussels launch of Cyber Mercenaries. Maurer was joined in conversation by Katherine Charlet and Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar. Natalia Drozdiak moderated.

Katherine Charlet

Katherine Charlet is the inaugural director of Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. She was previously the U.S. acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy. Follow her on Twitter @KateCharlet.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Follow him on Twitter @maurertim.

Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar

Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar is the head of cyber policy coordination at the European External Action Service.

Natalia Drozdiak

Natalia Drozdiak is a reporter at the Brussels bureau of the Wall Street Journal, where she covers EU antitrust and tech and telecoms regulation. Follow her on Twitter @nat_droz.