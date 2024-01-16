



Katherine Charlet is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Katherine Charlet was the inaugural director of Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. She works primarily on the security and international implications of evolving technologies, with a focus on cybersecurity and cyber conflict, biotechnology, and artificial intelligence.

Charlet most recently served as the acting deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, where she managed the development of the U.S. Department of Defense’s cyber policy and strategy, the development of cyber capabilities, and the expansion of international cyber relationships.

Charlet is the recipient of the Secretary of Defense Meritorious Civilian Service Award and has served in senior advisory roles on the Defense Science Board Task Forces on Cyber Deterrence, on Cyber as a Strategic Capability, and on the Presidential Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity.

Prior to working on cyberspace issues, Charlet served as the director for strategic planning at the National Security Council, led teams at the U.S. Department of Defense working on Afghanistan strategy and policy, and conducted research on issues at the nexus of science & security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.



