Denuclearizing North Korea: Practicalities and Politics

In the aftermath of the inter-Korean summit on April 27, and ahead of planned U.S.-North Korea talks, Carnegie hosted a deep dive on the practicalities and politics of denuclearizing North Korea.

Agenda

9:00 to 9:10 a.m.

Introduction

George Perkovich

9:10 to 10:30 a.m.

Denuclearization Roadmaps

What are plausible roadmaps for denuclearization in North Korea, given the dramatic expansion of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs since the last nuclear negotiations broke down in 2008? How can the international community verify North Korean compliance with a deal?

Corey Hinderstein, Ariel (Eli) Levite, Li Bin, Toby Dalton

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Regional Political and Diplomatic Dimensions

Where do regional partners align and diverge on assessments of North Korean behavior and objectives for denuclearization? Can high-level summitry facilitate a sustained negotiating process?

Choi Kang, Douglas H. Paal, Jung H. Pak, James L. Schoff

Speakers

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Corey Hinderstein

Corey Hinderstein is vice president of international fuel cycle strategies at the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Ariel (Eli) Levite is a nonresident senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow working jointly with the Nucelar Policy Program and the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Choi Kang

Choi Kang is vice president for research and director of the Center for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Jung H. Pak

Jung H. Pak a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation chair in Korea studies at Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.