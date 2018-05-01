event

Denuclearizing North Korea: Practicalities and Politics

Tue. May 1st, 2018
Washington, DC

In the aftermath of the inter-Korean summit on April 27, and ahead of planned U.S.-North Korea talks, Carnegie hosted a deep dive on the practicalities and politics of denuclearizing North Korea.

Agenda

9:00 to 9:10 a.m.

Introduction

George Perkovich

9:10 to 10:30 a.m.

Denuclearization Roadmaps

What are plausible roadmaps for denuclearization in North Korea, given the dramatic expansion of Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs since the last nuclear negotiations broke down in 2008? How can the international community verify North Korean compliance with a deal?

Corey Hinderstein, Ariel (Eli) Levite, Li Bin, Toby Dalton

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Break

10:45 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Regional Political and Diplomatic Dimensions

Where do regional partners align and diverge on assessments of North Korean behavior and objectives for denuclearization? Can high-level summitry facilitate a sustained negotiating process? 

Choi Kang, Douglas H. Paal, Jung H. Pak, James L. Schoff

Speakers

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is the Ken Olivier and Angela Nomellini chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Corey Hinderstein

Corey Hinderstein is vice president of international fuel cycle strategies at the Nuclear Threat Initiative. 

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Ariel (Eli) Levite is a nonresident senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow working jointly with the Nucelar Policy Program and the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 

Choi Kang

Choi Kang is vice president for research and director of the Center for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Jung H. Pak

Jung H. Pak a senior fellow and the SK-Korea Foundation chair in Korea studies at Brookings Institution’s Center for East Asia Policy Studies. 

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. 

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Vice President for Studies

George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries. 

Corey Hinderstein

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program, Technology and International Affairs Program

Levite was the principal deputy director general for policy at the Israeli Atomic Energy Commission from 2002 to 2007.

Li Bin

Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program and Asia Program

Li was a senior fellow working jointly in the Nuclear Policy Program and Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Toby Dalton

Senior Fellow and Co-director, Nuclear Policy Program

Toby Dalton is a senior fellow and co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.

Choi Kang

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

Paal previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Jung Pak

James L. Schoff

Senior Fellow, Asia Program

James L. Schoff was a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.