Israel: From Independence to the Present Day

The Carnegie Moscow Center, together with Embassy of Israel in Russia, organized an event dedicated to the history of the country’s formation—from its proclamation of independence to modernity.

The speaker was Dr. Daniel Gordis, Senior Vice President and the Koret Distinguished Fellow at Shalem College. He is the author of a recent work on the history of the statehood of Israel, published to the 70 year anniversary of the country’s founding, and also is a regular columnist for the Jerusalem Post and Bloomberg View. Introductory speech was delivered by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Russian Federation, Harry Koren.

Speaker

Daniel Gordis is Senior Vice President and the Koret Distinguished Fellow at Shalem College.

Moderator

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow and the chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.