Every Day is Extra: A Conversation With John Kerry

This event has reached capacity and registration has closed. Watch the event live from this page beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Join Carnegie President William J. Burns for a conversation with Visiting Distinguished Statesman John Kerry about his new memoir, Every Day is Extra. Covering his five decades of public service as a soldier, senator, and statesman, Every Day is Extra offers a remarkable journey through the most important events in recent American history and powerful lessons on how to navigate the domestic and global challenges of the unfolding century. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

John Kerry

John Kerry is a visiting distinguished statesman at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on conflict resolution and global environmental challenges. He served as U.S. secretary of state from 2013 to 2017.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.