Online registration for this event has closed. On-site registration will be available.

As India bids to become a leading global power, its foreign policy is more complex than ever, carrying consequences far beyond the region. In a new book, Indian Diplomacy: Beyond Strategic Autonomy, former Indian ambassador Rajendra M. Abhyankar examines what drives and shapes India’s foreign policy. Drawing on thirty-seven years of experience in the Indian Foreign Service, he charts the major shifts in Indian foreign policy in the seventy years since India gained independence. Teresita Schaffer and Aparna Pande will join Abhyankar in conversation, and Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis will moderate. A reception will follow.

Rajendra M. Abhyankar

Rajendra M. Abhyankar is a professor of practice of diplomatic and public affairs at Indiana University. After a thirty-seven year career in the Indian Foreign Service, he retired as Indian ambassador to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg.

Aparna Pande

Aparna Pande is a research fellow and director of Hudson Institute’s Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia as well as a fellow in the Center on Islam, Democracy, and the Future of the Muslim World.

Teresita Schaffer

Teresita Schaffer is a senior adviser with McLarty Associates, specializing in matters in India and South Asia. Schaffer served as U.S. ambassador to Sri Lanka during her thirty year career in the U.S. Foreign Service.

Ashley J. Tellis

Ashley J. Tellis holds the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.