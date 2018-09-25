event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

U.S.-Russia Relations in Conflict

Tue. September 25th, 2018
Moscow

Where is the U.S.-Russia relationship headed? Both countries face key challenges, both domestic and international, that will shape the relationship in the coming year. How will their leaders respond? And what obstacles lie in their paths?

Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin and Andrei Kolesnikov discussed these questions with Ivo H. Daalder from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Lev Gudkov from Levada Center.

Lev Gudkov's Slides

Speakers

Ivo H. Daalder is the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Lev Gudkov is the director of the Levada Center.

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Moderator

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow and the chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

This event is co-sponsored by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Foreign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesRussia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Ivo H. H. Daalder

The Brookings Institution

president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Лев Гудков

Andrei Kolesnikov

Former Senior Fellow, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Kolesnikov was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.