U.S.-Russia Relations in Conflict

Where is the U.S.-Russia relationship headed? Both countries face key challenges, both domestic and international, that will shape the relationship in the coming year. How will their leaders respond? And what obstacles lie in their paths?

Carnegie’s Dmitri Trenin and Andrei Kolesnikov discussed these questions with Ivo H. Daalder from the Chicago Council on Global Affairs and Lev Gudkov from Levada Center.

Speakers

Ivo H. Daalder is the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

Lev Gudkov is the director of the Levada Center.

Dmitri Trenin is the director of the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Moderator

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow and the chair of the Russian Domestic Politics and Political Institutions Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

This event is co-sponsored by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.