Dilemmas of Stabilization: Syria and Beyond

Since 2011, the United States and other Western donors have poured over one billion dollars into stabilization and local governance programs in Syria. Join Carnegie’s Frances Z. Brown to discuss her new paper and crucial questions on stabilization assistance in Syria. How did these programs—an essential component of Western policy—actually integrate into the United States higher-level strategy for Syria over the years? How did this assistance relate to the broader political and security trajectories of the war? How did challenges in measuring progress in stabilization affect donor policy? And what lessons must the international community learn for stabilization assistance in future conflicts?

Melissa Dalton and Mona Yacoubian will join Brown to discuss her paper and identify the key policy implications for stabilization assistance from the Syrian conflict. Tamara Cofman Wittes will moderate. A light lunch will be served.

Frances Z. Brown

Frances Z. Brown is a fellow with Carnegie’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program. She previously served on the White House National Security Council staff and at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Melissa Dalton

Melissa Dalton is a senior fellow and deputy director of the International Security Program and director of the Cooperative Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and a former official at the U.S. Department of Defense.

Mona Yacoubian

Mona Yacoubian is a senior adviser for Syria, the Middle East, and North Africa with the U.S. Institute of Peace and a former deputy assistant administrator for the Middle East at the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Tamara Cofman Wittes

Tamara Cofman Wittes is a senior fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution and a former deputy assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs.