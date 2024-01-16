Dr. Frances Z. Brown is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where she focuses on U.S foreign policy, democracy, conflict, Africa, and the Middle East. At the vice-presidential level, she oversees the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance program; the American Statecraft program; and Carnegie California.

Brown served on the White House National Security Council (NSC) staff over the past three presidential administrations. Before re-joining Carnegie in February 2025, she served as special assistant to the president and senior director for Africa on the Biden NSC. Previously, from 2016-17, she served as director for democracy and fragile states on the NSC under the Obama and first Trump administrations. Prior to the NSC, Brown worked at the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Office of Transition Initiatives, managing political transition programs in Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia.