Navigating Cyber Conflict: A Conversation With David Sanger

Online registration for this event has closed. Onsite registration will be available. Watch live on this page starting at 5:30 p.m. EST.

Cyberspace has become center stage for international competition and confrontation. States increasingly turn to cyber capabilities for political influence and subversion, national security and industrial espionage and sabotage, and military operations. Join Carnegie for a discussion with David Sanger, who has had access to senior officials in the White House, military, and intelligence community as well as in the corporate world grappling with the most severe cyber threats.

Carnegie’s Ariel (Eli) Levite will moderate. Copies of Sanger’s new book, The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age will be available for purchase. A reception and book signing will follow the discussion.

David Sanger

David Sanger is a national security correspondent and senior writer for the New York Times. He has covered cyber conflict in addition to a wide range of national security and foreign policy issues.

Ariel (Eli) Levite

Ariel (Eli) Levite is a nonresident senior fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program and co-director of the Cyber Policy Initiative at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Katherine Charlet

Katherine Charlet is the inaugural director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.