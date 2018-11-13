event

Intelligence Brief With James Clapper

Tue. November 13th, 2018
Washington, DC

Russian hacking of U.S. elections. Rising tensions with China. North Korea’s nuclear program. Disorder in the Middle East. How should we understand today’s international landscape and global threats? Carnegie President William J. Burns hosted an intelligence briefing with former director of national intelligence James Clapper and discuss his book, Facts and Fears: Hard Truths from a Life in Intelligence. Signed copies of the book were available for purchase.

James Clapper

James Clapper served as the U.S. director of national intelligence from 2010 to 2017.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

SecurityForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

William J. Burns

Former President

William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

James Clapper

The Honorable James R. Clapper served as the fourth and longest-tenured U.S. director of national intelligence from August 9, 2010 to January 20, 2017. In this position, Clapper led the United States Intelligence Community and served as the principal intelligence advisor to former president Barak Obama.