Yes, America Can Still Lead the World: Jake Sullivan and Jeffrey Goldberg in Conversation

“Everything is up for debate when it comes to the basic purpose of U.S. foreign policy,” writes Jake Sullivan in the current issue of the Atlantic. Sullivan lays out a plan and makes the case for a new “American exceptionalism… as the basis for American leadership in the twenty-first century.”

Sullivan will join The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg to discuss his argument and how America can return to its historic role as world leader. Carnegie President William J. Burns will introduce the conversation.

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Jeffrey Goldberg is the editor in chief of The Atlantic and a recipient of the National Magazine Award for Reporting. He is the author of Prisoners: A Story of Friendship and Terror.

Jake Sullivan is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Geoeconomics and Strategy Program. He served in the Obama administration as national security adviser to Vice President Joe Biden and director of policy planning at the U.S. Department of State, as well as deputy chief of staff to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.