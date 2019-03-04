Assessing the Second U.S.-North Korea Summit

Online registration for this event is now closed. Watch the livestream at 12:00 P.M.

The second U.S.-North Korea summit will have major repercussions for the future of North Korea’s denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula. Unpacking the second summit is going to be a long term process but it will be seen as a major turning point—both positively and negatively—on prospects for North Korea’s denuclearization, the extent of inter-Korean détente, and the future of the U.S.-ROK alliance.

Experts from around the world will assess the implications of the summit.

This event is cosponsored by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.

Agenda

12:00 to 12:15 p.m.

Welcome Remarks

Chung Min Lee, Choi Kang

12:15 to 1:45 p.m.

What Happened in the Second U.S.-North Korea Summit

Toby Dalton, Shin Beomchul, Scott A. Snyder, Laura Rosenberger, Chung Min Lee

2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Going Forward: Regional Responses and Dynamics

Choi Kang, J. James Kim, Ryan Hass, Yuki Tatsumi, Michael D. Swaine

Participants

Chung Min Lee

Chung Min Lee is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Asia Program. He is an expert on Korean and Northeast Asian security, defense, intelligence, and crisis management.

Choi Kang

Choi Kang is the vice president for research and a principal fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Previously, he was the dean of Planning and Assessment at the Korean National Diplomatic Academy.

Toby Dalton

Toby Dalton is the co-director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. An expert on nonproliferation and nuclear energy, his work addresses regional security challenges and the evolution of the global nuclear order.

Shin Beomchul

Shin Beomchul is a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies. Until March 2018, he served at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy as tenured professor.

Scott A. Snyder

Scott A. Snyder is senior fellow for Korea studies and director of the program on U.S.-Korea policy at the Council on Foreign Relations. Previously he was a senior associate in the international relations program of the Asia Foundation, where he founded and directed the Center for U.S.-Korea Policy.

Laura Rosenberger

Laura Rosenberger is director of the Alliance for Securing Democracy and a senior fellow at The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF). Before she joined GMF, she was foreign policy advisor for Hillary for America.

J. James Kim

J. James Kim is the director of the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C. and research fellow in the American Politics and Policy Program at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies (Seoul).

Ryan Hass

Ryan Hass is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in the Foreign Policy program at Brookings where he focuses his research and analysis on enhancing policy development on the pressing political, economic, and security challenges facing the United States in East Asia.

Yuki Tatsumi

Yuki Tatsumi is Co-Director of the East Asia Program and Director of the Japan Program at the Stimson Center. Before joining Stimson, Tatsumi worked as a research associate at CSIS and as the special assistant for political affairs at the Embassy of Japan in Washington.

Michael D. Swaine

Michael D. Swaine is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.