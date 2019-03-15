event
Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Between Greater Eurasia and Indo-Pacific: What’s Next for Multilateralism in Asia?

Fri. March 15th, 2019
Moscow

Over the course of the last two years, security risks across Asia have been on the rise. The region’s future is marred with uncertainty that is rooted in the revival of great power competition, trade wars, and the unpredictable policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. Different powers each promote their visions for this vast region. The U.S., together with its Asian allies and partners, is advocating for a free and open Indo-Pacific. China is pushing its mammoth Belt and Road Initiative, while Russia is promoting a Partnership for Greater Eurasia.

  • What do these competing visions represent?
  • Are they driven by strategic calculations in key capitals, or are they merely the products of domestic powerplays among various bureaucracies?
  • Is the American vision of the Indo-Pacific a threat for Russia and China?
  • And is a multilateral security framework in Asia that will uphold peace feasible?

These and other questions were discussed by a panel of leading scholars from Russia, the U.S., India, Japan, and South Korea. The event was organized by the Carnegie Moscow Center and the Russian International Affairs Council.

Audio in English

Audio in Russian

Speakers

Darshana M. Baruah is associate director at Carnegie India (New Delhi, India).

Go Myong-Hyun is a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies (Seoul, South Korea).

Evan A. Feigenbaum is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace (Washington DC, United States).

Ken Jimbo is a senior fellow at the Tokyo Foundation for Policy Research (Tokyo, Japan).

Anton Tsvetov is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Research (Moscow, Russia).

Moderator

Alexander Gabuev is a senior fellow and the chair of the Russia in the Asia-Pacific Program at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

event speakers
Alexander Gabuev

Alexander Gabuev

Director, Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center

Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.

Darshana M. Baruah

Nonresident Scholar, South Asia Program

Darshana M. Baruah was a nonresident scholar with the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she directs the Indian Ocean Initiative.

Evan A. Feigenbaum

Vice President for Studies, Acting Director, Carnegie China

Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.

Go Myong-Hyun

Ken Jimbo

Ken Jimbo is a professor at Tokyo’s Keio University.

Anton Tsvetov