DiploPod Live: Bill Burns and American Diplomacy

Online registration for this event is now closed. On site registration will be available. Watch the livestream at 11:00 AM.

Join Carnegie for a live recording of our flagship podcast, DiploPod. Jen Psaki will talk with Carnegie President Bill Burns about his new book, The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal. A book signing will follow the event.

William J. Burns

Bill Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the oldest international affairs think tank in the United States. Ambassador Burns retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2014 after a thirty-three-year diplomatic career. He holds the highest rank in the Foreign Service, career ambassador, and is only the second serving career diplomat in history to become deputy secretary of state. He is the author of The Back Channel: A Memoir of American Diplomacy and the Case for Its Renewal.

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is vice president for communications and strategy at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She previously served as White House communications director in Barack Obama’s administration from 2015 to 2017 and as the spokesperson at the State Department under then secretary of state John Kerry from 2013 to 2015. She hosts Carnegie's flagship foreign policy podcast, DiploPod.

DiploPod

DiploPod is a weekly foreign policy podcast hosted by Jen Psaki. We talk to the experts to get to the heart of the most important issues in global politics and international news.